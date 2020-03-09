International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 600.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 54,003 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in International Seaways by 378.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 49,167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $1,551,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in International Seaways by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INSW. ValuEngine cut International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSW traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.33. 36,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Seaways Inc has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $536.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.35 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.