International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Stake Raised by Green Square Asset Management LLC

Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $187,122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in International Paper by 8,219.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,809,000 after acquiring an additional 712,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after acquiring an additional 604,449 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,672,000 after acquiring an additional 567,026 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 659,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,361,000 after buying an additional 462,855 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

IP traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 322,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,471. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.48. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $47.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

