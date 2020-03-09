International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities cut shares of International Money Express from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.21.

International Money Express stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $377.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other International Money Express news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

