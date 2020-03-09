International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IAG. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.87) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 679.33 ($8.94).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 431.60 ($5.68) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 587 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 542.31. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52 week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a €0.17 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

