Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.2% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 38,994.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 510.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $94,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,785,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,715,512. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

