Insider Selling: Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Sells £290,949.30 in Stock

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) insider Peter Oswald sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.59), for a total value of £290,949.30 ($382,727.31).
Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,591 ($20.93) on Monday. Mondi Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,484 ($19.52) and a 12-month high of £1,702.50 ($2,239.54). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,628.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,635.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a €0.56 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.
About Mondi
Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.
