Insider Selling: Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Sells £290,949.30 in Stock

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) insider Peter Oswald sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.59), for a total value of £290,949.30 ($382,727.31).

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,591 ($20.93) on Monday. Mondi Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,484 ($19.52) and a 12-month high of £1,702.50 ($2,239.54). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,628.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,635.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89.

Get Mondi alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a €0.56 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on MNDI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondi to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mondi to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Mondi to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,869.44 ($24.59).

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.