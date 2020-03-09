Insider Buying: Proactis Holdings Plc (LON:PHD) Insider Acquires £8,500 in Stock

Proactis Holdings Plc (LON:PHD) insider Timothy J. Sykes bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,181.27).

Shares of LON PHD opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.39. The company has a market cap of $30.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.66. Proactis Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 28.02 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 82 ($1.08).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Proactis in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides installation and related support services in the United Kingdo, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers speed management solutions, including procurement control services, such as supplier management, sourcing, contract management, content management, and spend analysis services; speed control solutions comprising purchase-to-pay, accounts payable automation, accelerated payment facility, and expense solutions; and adopt and succeed, sourcing, tail-spend management, and invoice capture services that streamline various aspects of buying and paying for various types of goods and services.

