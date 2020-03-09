Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

INO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.24.

Shares of INO stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $993.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.16. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

