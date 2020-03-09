Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,584,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 362,276 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,198.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INO stock traded down $5.12 on Monday, reaching $8.97. 99,624,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,575,866. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $993.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

INO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.24.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

