INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of IDEXY opened at $15.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

