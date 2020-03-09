Independent Research Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €18.50 Price Target

Independent Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €22.30 ($25.93) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.41 ($23.73).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FNTN opened at €18.29 ($21.27) on Thursday. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.28). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.84.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.