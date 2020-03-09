Independent Research Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €18.50 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020 // Comments off

Independent Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €22.30 ($25.93) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.41 ($23.73).

Shares of FNTN opened at €18.29 ($21.27) on Thursday. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.28). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.84.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

Read More: What is a stock split?

Analyst Recommendations for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.