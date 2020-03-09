IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $135.95

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $135.95 and last traded at $135.95, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 14.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

