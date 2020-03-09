Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. FinnCap currently has a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 200 ($2.63).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ideagen from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

LON:IDEA opened at GBX 174 ($2.29) on Friday. Ideagen has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 207.97 ($2.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 195.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 169.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.86 million and a PE ratio of 174.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%.

In related news, insider Alan Carroll sold 11,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.21), for a total value of £19,430.88 ($25,560.22).

Ideagen Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

