ICSGlobal Ltd (ICS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

ICSGlobal Ltd (ASX:ICS) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from ICSGlobal’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

ICSGlobal has a 12-month low of A$0.83 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of A$2.33 ($1.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and a P/E ratio of 11.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$1.00.

Get ICSGlobal alerts:

ICSGlobal Company Profile

ICS Global Limited, an investment holding company, provides medical billing services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company offers medical billing and collection services to medical consultants and specialists. ICS Global Limited was founded in 1990 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ICSGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICSGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.