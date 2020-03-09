ICSGlobal Ltd (ICS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

ICSGlobal Ltd (ASX:ICS) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from ICSGlobal’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
ICSGlobal has a 12-month low of A$0.83 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of A$2.33 ($1.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and a P/E ratio of 11.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$1.00.
ICSGlobal Company Profile
