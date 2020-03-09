Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Trims Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises about 3.2% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. owned 0.14% of Raymond James worth $17,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,562,000 after buying an additional 1,362,263 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,406,000 after buying an additional 163,608 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Raymond James by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,011,000 after buying an additional 136,763 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Raymond James by 273.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 83,888 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 122.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $93.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

In other Raymond James news, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,311 shares in the company, valued at $752,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $280,273.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,982.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,308. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RJF traded down $6.71 on Monday, hitting $66.89. 55,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.37. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

