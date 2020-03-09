Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Makes New Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. ValuEngine cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 147,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,027. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.48. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,282,114.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

