Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.6% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,862 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,899,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,150 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,947,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,899 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.55. 5,140,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,289,439. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.73. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $97.75 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $300.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

