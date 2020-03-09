Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

Shares of HURC opened at $30.00 on Monday. Hurco Companies has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HURC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hurco Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

