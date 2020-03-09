Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Huntsworth (LON:HNT) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 108 ($1.42) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 125 ($1.64).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Huntsworth to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 108 ($1.42) in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 127.20 ($1.67).

Shares of Huntsworth stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.43) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.41 million and a P/E ratio of 34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.25. Huntsworth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.24 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.45).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Huntsworth’s previous dividend of $0.75. Huntsworth’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

