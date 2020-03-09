Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.94 ($60.40).

ETR BOSS opened at €38.04 ($44.23) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12-month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

