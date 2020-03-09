Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) PT Lowered to

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from to in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

SVC traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.49. 54,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $231,808,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,877,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after buying an additional 150,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,655,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after buying an additional 79,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,741,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 785,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

