Horizon Discovery Group’s (HZD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:HZD opened at GBX 150 ($1.97) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 155.18. The stock has a market cap of $226.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.54. Horizon Discovery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 198 ($2.60).

Get Horizon Discovery Group alerts:

Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Discovery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Discovery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.