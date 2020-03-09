Horizon Discovery Group’s (HZD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:HZD opened at GBX 150 ($1.97) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 155.18. The stock has a market cap of $226.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.54. Horizon Discovery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 198 ($2.60).
Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile
