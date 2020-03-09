Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.83.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Shares of FIXX opened at $20.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $957.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.28.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 130,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $2,859,271.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 12,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $273,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 753,706 shares of company stock worth $12,851,722 over the last ninety days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,594,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,167,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,867,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.