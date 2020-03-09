HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.92. HomeStreet has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $35.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director James R. Mitchell purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,360,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 428,889 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1,347.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 304,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 283,079 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,544,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 455.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 180,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 148,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 862.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 161,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 144,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

