Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,310 ($30.39) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,861.67 ($24.49).

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,894.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,963.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

