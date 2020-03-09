Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.32

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 4516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

HESM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to an “e+” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, CEO John B. Hess bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $489,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

