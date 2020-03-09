Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €91.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €87.37 ($101.59).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €80.20 ($93.26) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €92.24.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

