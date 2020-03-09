Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €82.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HEN3. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €87.37 ($101.59).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €80.20 ($93.26) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a one year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €91.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €92.24.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

