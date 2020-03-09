Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hawkins from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Hawkins stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $424.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.233 dividend. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

