Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a payout ratio of 67.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

NYSE:HVT opened at $17.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $342.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.18. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $25.09.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, Director G. Thomas Hough bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $184,435.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

