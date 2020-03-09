Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76.

Separately, TheStreet cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

