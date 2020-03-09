Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Harmonic alerts:

HLIT stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.37 million, a PE ratio of -76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,942,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,044 shares of company stock worth $3,219,469 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Harmonic by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Harmonic by 74.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 75,008 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.