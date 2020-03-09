HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a boost from HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

