Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 3,419,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,199 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

HAFC stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.45. 3,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $464.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 5.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

HAFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.