Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

NASDAQ HAIN traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $22.04. 24,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,562. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.18. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

