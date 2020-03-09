Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) PT Lowered to GBX 345 at Peel Hunt

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price target decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 378 ($4.97) to GBX 345 ($4.54) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.
Shares of GKP stock opened at GBX 136.20 ($1.79) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.54 million and a P/E ratio of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of GBX 144.80 ($1.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 276.50 ($3.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 207.81.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
