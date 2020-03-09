Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) PT Lowered to GBX 345 at Peel Hunt

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price target decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 378 ($4.97) to GBX 345 ($4.54) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.

Shares of GKP stock opened at GBX 136.20 ($1.79) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.54 million and a P/E ratio of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of GBX 144.80 ($1.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 276.50 ($3.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 207.81.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

