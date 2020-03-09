Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Griffon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

GFF stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $548.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million. Griffon had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $96,750.00. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Griffon by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Griffon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Griffon by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Griffon by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Griffon by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

