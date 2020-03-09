Green Square Asset Management LLC Sells 2,394 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Green Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,948,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $255,802,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,403,000 after buying an additional 2,337,974 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,478,000 after buying an additional 1,793,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,799,000 after buying an additional 1,694,022 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 635,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,964. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,672. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.