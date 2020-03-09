Green Square Asset Management LLC Sells 12,878 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Green Square Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,878 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up 1.8% of Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,645,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Western Digital by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,122 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Western Digital by 2,409.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 803,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,012,000 after acquiring an additional 771,703 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,109,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,418,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,318 shares of company stock worth $3,193,648. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 280,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

