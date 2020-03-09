Green Square Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,853 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group comprises 1.7% of Green Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Green Square Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Penske Automotive Group worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded down $3.34 on Monday, hitting $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,751. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Cfra increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

