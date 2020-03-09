Green Square Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 219,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,000. PPL accounts for approximately 1.8% of Green Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,192 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of PPL by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,033,000 after buying an additional 555,053 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,790,000 after buying an additional 908,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,244,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,733,000 after buying an additional 421,043 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.35%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Cfra increased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

