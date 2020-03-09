Green Square Asset Management LLC Invests $8.70 Million in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 171,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,698,000. Carnival makes up approximately 1.9% of Green Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Carnival by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Carnival by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

NYSE CCL traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.52. 20,549,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,355,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

