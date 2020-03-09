Green Square Asset Management LLC Invests $7.98 Million in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,000. Citigroup comprises 1.8% of Green Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.34.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $8.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.00. 15,483,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,189,678. The company has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $83.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

