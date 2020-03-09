Green Square Asset Management LLC Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.0% of Green Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,414,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,592,390. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

