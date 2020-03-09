Green Square Asset Management LLC Has $7.31 Million Stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Green Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,852 shares during the period. Legg Mason makes up about 1.6% of Green Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Green Square Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Legg Mason worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LM. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason in the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Legg Mason by 12.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 76,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Legg Mason by 26.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

LM stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 216,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

LM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Legg Mason currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

In related news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 49,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

