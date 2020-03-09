Green Square Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.2% of Green Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.33. 1,834,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,289,737. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

