Green Square Asset Management LLC Buys 4,069 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 1.8% of Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OKE traded down $20.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.89. 1,038,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,295. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Edward Jones raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

