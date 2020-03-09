Green Square Asset Management LLC Buys 3,251 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up about 1.6% of Green Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $536,603,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,959,000 after buying an additional 1,841,995 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 622.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 820,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,648,000 after buying an additional 706,460 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,447,000 after buying an additional 279,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,178,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,500,000 after buying an additional 236,404 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $9.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.19. 3,466,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.20.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

