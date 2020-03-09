Green Square Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 210.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 79,229 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 147,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 511,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,992. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.