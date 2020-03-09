Green Square Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,181 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises about 1.8% of Green Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 3,234.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,638,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $123,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,298 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,175,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.20. The stock had a trading volume of 134,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,543. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average of $78.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura upped their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.65.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

